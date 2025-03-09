Jewison Bennette has posted an emotional message to Sunderland fans ahead of his expected exit

Jewison Bennette has posted an emotional goodbye to Sunderland fans with his exit to Ukraine all but confirmed.

The Costa Rica international has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Sunderland, having signed for the club in 2022. Bennette has shown some flashes of quality, scoring a goal for the first team away at Watford and assisting Chris Rigg’s first league strike at the Stadium of Light versus Southampton.

However, Bennette has now signed Ukrainian top-flight LNZ Cherkasy. It has been heavily suggested that Sunderland will receive around £417k for the player, including bonuses. LNZ are also said to be closing in on the signing of Congolese forward Beni Makouana. Bennette was pictured putting pen to paper at his new club the weekend over. The move has not yet been announced by either club, but it looks to have been completed.

On Instagram, Bennette said: “Thank you very much to the fans and teammates for the way they welcomed me. The support of the fans from day 1 to my last day in Sunderland treated me in the best way possible. My teammates welcomed me in a good way in the dressing room and made me feel at home.”

He continued: “I will always carry those details in my heart. I wish them the best. I wanted to thank the U21 coaches. They helped me stay strong and focused on my goals. Now I have a new opportunity, and I want to make the most of it. Thanks again to everyone, and good luck.” In the comments section, Trai Hume responded with “Good luck.”

Bennette joined Sunderland from CS Herediano in 2022, and initially featured on a relatively regular basis for the first team at the Stadium of Light. Over the course of his time in the North East, he has made 21 senior appearances, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

Last season, the attacker spent an ill-fated stint out on loan with Greek outfit Aris Saloniki, registering just two appearances during his time on the continent. This season, his only first team action for Sunderland has been a nine-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Preston North End back in August.

After the poor loan move to Aris last season, the 20-year-old has failed to break into current senior head coach Régis Le Bris’ squad during the 2024-25 campaign and was given the green light to leave the club during the winter transfer window.

League One club Charlton Athletic came in for the winger-turned-left-back on deadline day but missed out on signing Bennette after running out of time to conclude the deal as the 11pm trading curfew came and went without the papers being signed, hence the move to Ukraine, with the country’s transfer window still open.

During a recent press conference, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that Bennette has been negotiations over a potential exit. He said: “Yes [he is in talks to leave], but I don't know exactly what stage the deal is at. He needs to play.”

