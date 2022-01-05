Trai Hume has this exciting message on what Sunderland fans can expect on the pitch and why he signed

Hume watched on as the Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light last week, ahead of signing a four-and-a-half year deal on Wearside.

There is the option for a further year after Sunderland committed a six-figure sum to beat off competition from other clubs to sign the Northern Ireland U21s international.

Hume was a player in demand and in outlining what fans can expect from him on Wearside, he explained why he felt it was the perfect move for him to make at this stage of his career.

Trai Hume in action for Northern Ireland U21s

"It's a very attacking team and they like to play," Hume told safc.com.

"Whenever they get the ball the first thought is a forward pass, breaking and looking to get goals.

"I like the way they play.

"I like going forward, I'm a right back so I have to defend but I like to get forward and to create things so the way this team plays is good [for me].

"I'm Northern Irish so I like a tackle, we all do, but I do like getting on the ball and getting forward," he added.

"But I'm happy to do the dirty work as well.

"Assists, goals, clean sheets, that's how you win games."

The 19-year-old said he was confident that the future is bright on Wearside.

"It's a massive club," Hume said.

"It's been in the Premier League, Championship, I don't think it's a League One club.

"We're aiming for bigger and better things and that's why I've come here.

"I think what the future holds for Sunderland is massive."

Hume is available to be part of the squad against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, though Lee Johnson has warned that he will need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

"We have to give him time, but we also have to push him as hard as we can to integrate him within the first team as soon as possible," Johnson said.

