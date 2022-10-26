The 20-year-old right-back signed for the Black Cats from Northern Irish side Linfield FC in January but made just three League One appearances during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

And despite having a full pre-season with the squad under former boss Alex Neil, Hume had to wait until Saturday’s match against Burnley to make his first league start of this campaign, following an injury to Lynden Gooch.

“I had a good pre-season leading into the season and thought I was ready to play and ready to start,” Hume told the Echo when reflecting on his season so far.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

"Obviously Alex Neil at the time gave Lynden Gooch the nod ahead which is fine, and obviously he’s done outstanding since then.

“It’s just about being patient and waiting for my opportunity and now hopefully I can keep it.”

"It’s just doing that bit extra whenever you’re not playing. You have to do those extra runs you maybe don’t want to do and those extra sessions but it’s about being professional and just keep working hard.”

Hume says he has settled at Sunderland and benefitted from having lengthy conversations with head coach Tony Mowbray, who has now taken charge of ten matches since his appointment on Wearside in August.

“I’ve settled in very well. It’s obviously different moving away from home and moving to a different country,” Hume added.

“It’s getting used to it and the lads have been brilliant with me so it’s been easy.

“It’s not as if you are coming into a group that is a lot older and you’re not going to get along with them. You are getting along with a lot of players who are all around the same age.

