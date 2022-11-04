'Tough place' - Cardiff City boss reveals the challenge facing his squad at Sunderland
Interim Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson admits his side will have to be at its ‘best’ to get anything at the Stadium of Light.
The Bluebirds started the season with Steve Morrison in charge but are now being led by Hudson and are 18th in the table ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash.
They travel to face a Sunderland side who beat Huddersfield Town in midweek.
“It’s a tough place to go,” said the Cardiff boss at his pre-match press conference.
"They’ve been getting crowds of around 40,000, so it will be a good experience for some of the players, and something to look forward to.
“It’s the third game in a week, so we’ve prepared as well as we can. We spoke about Sunderland yesterday, and we’re trying to put ourselves in a place where we can go there and get a result.
“They’re a good side, we’ve watched their strengths, and they’ve got players that can individually hurt you.
"We’ve got to be at our best. The performances have been there, it’s just the little moments that we can get better at."
He added: “Consistency in our performances is what we’re looking for, and from that the results will come.
"I think that overall it has been very good.
"We’re thinking can we get on the right side of results, where even the other night we could’ve drawn level between another moment of magic from Jaden [Philogene] or Sheyi [Ojo] nearly tucking it away. We’re in these games, and we’ve got another tough one tomorrow.”