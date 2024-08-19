Chris Rigg started his first league start of the season at the Stadium of Light on Sunday as the Black Cats raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time after goals from Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien. Mayenda then netted his second and Sunderland’s fourth seconds into the second half.

Regis Le Bris made one change to his Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday, with Rigg replacing Alan Browne. The Irishman misses out due to a muscle injury but it’s understood that the problem is not serious and is unlikely to keep him sidelined for a significant period. At this stage, he’s expected to be fit to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

The win against Sheffield Wednesday marked Sunderland’s second of the Championship season in as many games after Le Bris side bettered Cardiff City 2-0 on the opening day of the season. Despite their winning start, however, the Black Cats are still hoping to conclude some transfer business this window.

Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI and squad could look if Jack Clarke decides to stay and Sunderland secure their preferred striker options this summer:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

LB: Dennis Cirkin The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured.