Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 5-2 defeat against Hartlepool United in a pre-season friendly.

Sunderland were beaten 5-2 by Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats boss rotated his team ahead of Sunday’s Championship opener against Ipswich, making 11 changes following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca.

Sunderland fell a goal down inside three minutes when Chris Wreh opened the scoring, before Alex Pritchard equalised from a free-kick nine minutes later.

Hartlepool then retook the lead after a double from Anthony Mancini before half-time, putting the hosts 3-1 ahead.

Jewison Bennette pulled a goal back for Sunderland in the second half, before a Mani Dieseruvwe penalty and Joe Grey finish saw Hartlepool run out comfortable winners.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Suit Direct Stadium:

Matthew Young - 6 Nothing much he could have done about any of the goals. Came off at the break after taking a whack making one really good close-range block midway through the first half. 6

Lynden Gooch - 5 Helped bring some structure to the Sunderland side when moved into central midfield, but gave away the penalty for the fourth goal. 5

Zak Johnson - 5 Part of a defence that was exposed too often throughout the first half. Steady enough on the ball in the main, with one or two errors. 5

Danny Batth - 5 Struggled to contain Hartlepool early on, one of many who didn't look anywhere near their very sharpest. One or two good clearances after that but a very tough night for Sunderland's defenders. 5