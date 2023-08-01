'Torrid start': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after heavy Hartlepool loss in friendly fixture
Sunderland were beaten 5-2 by Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats boss rotated his team ahead of Sunday’s Championship opener against Ipswich, making 11 changes following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca.
Sunderland fell a goal down inside three minutes when Chris Wreh opened the scoring, before Alex Pritchard equalised from a free-kick nine minutes later.
Hartlepool then retook the lead after a double from Anthony Mancini before half-time, putting the hosts 3-1 ahead.
Jewison Bennette pulled a goal back for Sunderland in the second half, before a Mani Dieseruvwe penalty and Joe Grey finish saw Hartlepool run out comfortable winners.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Suit Direct Stadium: