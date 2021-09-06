There could, though, be debuts for German duo Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann, who both joined the Black Cats on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Following a win against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, Sunderland Ladies are top of the Championship after two games, with Lee Johnson’s men also top of League One heading into Saturday’s game against Stanley.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Diamond

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland stories from around the web:

Kevin Phillips talks Jack Diamond after loan switch

Former Sunderland player turned pundit has delivered his verdict on Jack Diamond.

The attacker re-joined Harrogate Town loan on deadline day last week.

The arrival of Leon Dajaku freed up Diamond to head back to the EnviroVent Stadium.

The 21-year-old had a successful loan spell with Harrogate during the 2019-20 season.

Diamond scored in the play-off final as the club were promoted to League One before returning to Sunderland.

Speaking to Football Insider about Diamond’s move, Phillips said: “This season is massive for Diamond.

“If he goes there and performs then hopefully he will come back and be a part of things next season. He needs to put in performances week in and week out down there.

“Sunderland are reaping the rewards of Embleton’s loan to Blackpool last season and there’s no reason why the same cant happen with Diamond.

"Diamond will also be looking back at Sunderland at the likes of Dan Neil and hoping he can emulate him next season. Neil looks like a very exciting player. Hopefully Neil’s progression will spur Diamond on to succeed at Harrogate.

“If that happens then Sunderland may have a top young player on their hands. It is a big season for him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.