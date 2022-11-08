The 30-year-old centre-back joined the Black Cats on an initial loan deal during the 2019-20 season in League One. Wright then joined Sunderland on a permanent deal the following summer. Since then, the Aussie defender has made 100 appearances in red and white across all competitions.

And now, the 25-cap Australia international will be heading to the World Cup after he was announced as part of Graham Arnold's squad for Qatar after the former Preston North End and Bristol City man helped Sunderland finally climb out of the third tier via the play-offs last campaign.

Wright is the second Sunderland player to receive a call-up for the World Cup, with youngster Jewison Bennette also set to join Costa Rica’s squad in Qatar. Taking to Twitter, Wight posted his reaction to the good news: “An honour and privilege to be selected in this squad! Can’t wait!”

Bailey Wright in action for Sunderland

Following the announcement of Wright’s inclusion, Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media. Here’s what they said:

@braddfearnleyy: “Good day mate for you then isn’t it.”

@barbconor: “Congratulations! That’s some year for you!!”

@Meejoir: “Well done @baileywright92. Top bloke and richly deserved. Everyone at #SAFC is right behind you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@WhatTheFalkPod: “Well done Bails!”

@KallanGibbon: “They saved best till last.”

@pauldopa: “All the best lad.”