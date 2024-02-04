Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has stated that it is too early to tell the severity of Jack Diamond's injury but hopes it isn't too serious.

Diamond had not played any competitive football since a loan switch to Lincoln City was curtailed in March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month and said he was looking forward to resuming his career following his acquittal.

He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity but moved to Carlisle on loan in search of regular game time with the club fighting relegation from League One.

The winger went straight into Carlisle's team but was withdrawn after 20 minutes of his first match with an injury. Carlisle were beaten 3-2 by Leyton Orient to slip to the bottom spot in League One.

"I think it was just a kick, but it’s too early to say," said United's manager Simpson. "We’ll asses it on Monday and see how it settles down but I’d like to think it’s nothing serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He got a whack on [his ankle] and it was too sore to carry on. He didn't feel stable enough on it.