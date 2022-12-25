Embleton had a key role in Sunderland's promotion through the League One play offs and has two goals and two assists so far in his first Championship season.

He is facing a significant lay-off after fracturing his ankle and suffering ligament damage in the challenge that saw him sent off at Hull City last weekend.

However, there is hope that if his rehab progresses well he will be able to play some part before the end of the campaign. The attacking midfielder was set to undergo surgery on Friday, the first step of the road back to fitness.

"Elliot is ok - he's a positive and chirpy guy," Mowbray said.

"I think he'll get through his rehab no problem at all, I'm pretty sure.

"It's been a bit up and down for him since I've come in, he's played some and he's missed some. He's a passionate guy who wants to play for this club, and he's talented enough to get in this team. He's got two wonderful feet, it doesn't matter to him which one he shoots from or takes a corner from.

"He'll be positive around the building while he recovers I'm sure of that. Before we know it he'll be back, hopefully he can help us finish off our season and get himself feeling confident."

Sunderland forward Elliot Embleton