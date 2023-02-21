News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Bristol City. Picture by Martin Swinney

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Rotherham - including three changes: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side have moved up to fifth in the table after a five-match unbeaten run in the league, despite conceding a last-minute equaliser against Bristol City.

The Sunderland head coach may opt to make changes during a congested fixture schedule, yet his squad has been stretched due to multiple injury setbacks.

Lynden Gooch remains unavailable for the fixture, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Rotherham.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Was just minutes away from keeping a third consecutive clean sheet before conceding a stoppage-time penalty against Bristol City.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

Has played in midfield in recent matches but may move to right-back to relieve Trai Hume's workload.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Has now made 12 consecutive starts for Sunderland since returning from a foot injury in the middle of December.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

The central defender has captained the side in recent weeks with Corry Evans set to miss the rest of the season.

Photo: Frank Reid

