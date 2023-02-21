Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Rotherham - including three changes: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side have moved up to fifth in the table after a five-match unbeaten run in the league, despite conceding a last-minute equaliser against Bristol City.
The Sunderland head coach may opt to make changes during a congested fixture schedule, yet his squad has been stretched due to multiple injury setbacks.
Lynden Gooch remains unavailable for the fixture, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton have been sidelined with long-term setbacks.
Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Rotherham.