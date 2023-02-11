Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Reading with Leeds loanee set to return: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Reading at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.
Mowbray will have to weigh up whether to make changes to his side ahead of a congested fixture schedule.
Dennis Cirkin remains unavailable after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend, while Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.
Here's our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Reading: