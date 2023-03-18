News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Luton - with injury concerns for Cats boss: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s Championship fixture against Luton - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:46 GMT

Head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues ahead of the match at the Stadium of Light, with one game remaining until this month’s international break.

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with the Black Cats now 12th in the Championship table.

Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Luton when the sides last met back in October’s reverse fixture.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face The Hatters:

Has just earned his first call-up for England Under-21s and has started every league game for Sunderland this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has just earned his first call-up for England Under-21s and has started every league game for Sunderland this season.

Photo Sales
Could return to the side after returning from a knee injury and coming off the bench in the side’s last two matches.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Could return to the side after returning from a knee injury and coming off the bench in the side's last two matches.

Photo Sales
Has been a regular starter at centre-back since returning from a foot injury in December.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Has been a regular starter at centre-back since returning from a foot injury in December.

Photo Sales
A senior figure in the team who has stepped up as captain with Corry Evans out injured.

4. CB: Danny Batth -

A senior figure in the team who has stepped up as captain with Corry Evans out injured.

Photo Sales
