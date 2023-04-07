Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Hull City with two changes from Burnley draw: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats claimed a credible goalless draw against Championship leaders Burnley last time out, but still have several injury concerns heading into the Easter weekend.
Defender Dan Ballard remains out after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break, while long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette are all sidelined.
Hull are 17th in the table ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light and have won just one of their last nine league games.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face The Tigers on Good Friday: