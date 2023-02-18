Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Bristol City - including four changes: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Bristol City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats have moved up to fifth in the Championship table following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at QPR, courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s opener and a Jack Clarke double.
Mowbray made three changes for the QPR fixture and may choose to rotate his side again during a congested fixture schedule.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries, while Niall Huggins and Lynden Gooch won’t be available for the Bristol City game.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland side to face The Robins: