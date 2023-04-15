News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Birmingham - with four changes from Cardiff win: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST

The Black Cats are four points off the play-off places with five games remaining this season and have another home fixture against Huddersfield after the Birmingham match.

Sunderland should also be on a high following a 1-0 win over Cardiff on Easter Monday, yet several first-team players are still unavailable due to injuries.

Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard remain unavailable for the Birmingham fixture.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

Kept his 13th clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win at Cardiff, while making an important save just after half-time to deny forward Kion Etete.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his 13th clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win at Cardiff, while making an important save just after half-time to deny forward Kion Etete.

Performed well at Cardiff after moving into a right-sided centre-back position due to Luke O’Nien’s absence.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Performed well at Cardiff after moving into a right-sided centre-back position due to Luke O'Nien's absence.

Has been a key player this season and continues to captain the side following Corry Evans’ season-ending injury.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Has been a key player this season and continues to captain the side following Corry Evans' season-ending injury.

Missed the Cardiff game as his wife is due to give birth. Is expected to be available again against Birmingham.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Missed the Cardiff game as his wife is due to give birth. Is expected to be available again against Birmingham.

