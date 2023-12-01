Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to Millwall - with three changes from Huddersfield loss: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Millwall in their Championship fixture at The Den.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the The Den?
The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.
Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Millwall:
