Niall Huggins playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDNiall Huggins playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to Millwall - with three changes from Huddersfield loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Millwall in their Championship fixture at The Den.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:18 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the The Den?

The Black Cats have lost their last two matches against Plymouth and Huddersfield, meaning they’ve dropped to 11th in the table.

Millwall will also be looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats against Coventry and Ipswich.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Millwall:

The Sunderland keeper made an excellent save in the early stages against Huddersfield before he was beaten twice.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper made an excellent save in the early stages against Huddersfield before he was beaten twice. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume started at left-back against Huddersfield and often stepped into midfield. He could move back into his favoured right-back role against Millwall.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume started at left-back against Huddersfield and often stepped into midfield. He could move back into his favoured right-back role against Millwall. Photo: Frank Reid

The central defender has only missed one league game for Sunderland this season and appears to have overcome a hamstring issue he sustained during the international break.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

The central defender has only missed one league game for Sunderland this season and appears to have overcome a hamstring issue he sustained during the international break. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien scored his first goal of the season against Huddersfield and continues to captain the side.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien scored his first goal of the season against Huddersfield and continues to captain the side. Photo: Frank Reid

