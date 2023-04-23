Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to face West Brom after more injury setbacks: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face West Brom this weekend - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at The Hawthorns?
The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the play-offs with three Championship fixtures remaining, despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.
Sunderland still have several injury concerns ahead of the match, with Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette all set to miss the fixture.
Edouard Michut also missed the Huddersfield match with a minor back issue, while Danny Batth was forced off in the closing stages and is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom: