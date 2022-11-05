News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard, Ellis Simms and Bailey Wright. Picture by FRANK REID

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to face Cardiff City: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff City in the Championship – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Stadium of Light?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats won 1-0 at Huddersfield on Wednesday and moved up to 12th in the table after 18 matches.

Sunderland are still missing several first-team players, but will have Jack Clarke available again after the winger served his one-match suspension.

Ellis Simms may also be ready to make his first start following his return from an injury, after playing 45 minutes at Huddersfield.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Cardiff:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Kept his sixth clean sheet of the season against Huddersfield and made a crucial save when the game was still goalless.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Luke O’Nien

Has performed well at right-back in the last two matches following Bailey Wright’s return to the side in central defence.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Racked up his 100th Sunderland appearance at Luton and has brought some more aerial presence to the side’s backline.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Won several important headers at Huddersfield to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Photo: Frank Reid

