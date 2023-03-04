News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Coventry. Picture by FRANK REID
Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to face Alex Neil’s Stoke City at the Stadium of Light: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Stoke City at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back following two consecutive defeats against Rotherham and Coventry, which have seen them slip to ninth in the table.

Sunderland will come up against their former boss Alex Neil, whose Stoke side sit 17th in the Championship table.

Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch both remain big doubts for the hosts, but could return for next weekend’s trip to Norwich.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Stoke:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Was left exposed for the goals at Coventry and will be hoping to keep his 11th clean sheet of the season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Trai Hume

Returned to the starting XI at Coventry and has been a regular starter at right-back following Lynden Gooch’s injury setback.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Has played every fixture since returning from a foot injury in December, making 14 consecutive starts.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

The side’s captain in the absence of Corry Evans. Almost opened the scoring with a header at Coventry.

Photo: Frank Reid

