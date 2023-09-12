Sunderland return to Championship action against QPR this weekend and for Tony Mowbray, his selection dilemmas are growing.

Patrick Roberts is expected to make a very welcome return from a minor hamstring problem, while some of the club’s four deadline-day additions are likely to be available and included in the matchday squad.

For the first time this season, there will be some decisions to make not just with regards to the starting XI but also as to the make up of the bench.

That is only going to grow in the coming weeks, as some of the longer-term absentees return to full fitness and as those deadline-day signings gain match fitness. It’s a welcome position for Mowbray, who openly said he would relish having to manage a bigger squad seeking opportunities. So if everyone is fit, what might his strongest side and bench look like and what will the key decisions be? We take a closer look...

1 . GK: ANTHONY PATTERSON Back-to-back clean sheets have kickstarted Sunderland's campaign and will be a boost to Patterson, who had endured some bad luck and frustration due mainly to deflected efforts in the opening weeks of the season. His place in the side is not in doubt, he has been a consistent performer and is a huge asset. Distribution continues improving to match his impressive command of his box, the latter being the main factor why Mowbray's faith is absolute.

2 . RB: Trai Hume Sunderland have high hopes that Timothee Pembele will get to full fitness and add real dynamism to the team, but Hume is the player in possession for a reason. Excellent in defensive duels, good in the air, and capable of stepping into midfield to help build attacks. He isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

3 . CB: DAN BALLARD Had some injury frustration last season but when fit he was outstanding and has very much picked up where he left off so far this campaign. There will be pressure in the medium term from the summer additions but for now, he is undroppable. A player Sunderland are investing significantly in, for very obvious reasons.