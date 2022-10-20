Tony Mowbray’s strongest Sunderland starting XI according to the ‘data experts’ - photo gallery

Sunderland have made a solid return to the Championship and currently sit middle of the pack in 12th place with five wins, five draws and five defeats from their first 15 games.

A disappointing run of form of late has coincided with multiple injury concerns for Mowbray, particularly in attacking areas with Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart still ruled-out of action.

But what would Sunderland’s starting lineup look like without these injury worries if Mowbray was given the option to pick the 11 best performers this season?

Here, using data provided by WhoScored.com, we take a look at what Tony Mowbray’s starting XI and subs would look like based on Sunderland’s player ratings so far this season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has become the outright No.1 at the Stadium of Light and it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve that jersey. His WhoScored rating this season is 6.76. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch Gooch’s versatility has seen him used in a number of roles this season, including as a winger and as a wing-back. He will have to act as a wing-back in this team however, such was the fierce competition and good form from attacking talent in Mowbray’s squad. His WhoScored rating this season is 6.70. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Aji Alese Alese’s recent injury is a big blow for Sunderland with the 21-year-old just hitting his stride as a Black Cats player. He has been very solid since his move from West Ham in the summer and is another player that has been asked to play in a variety of roles this campaign. His WhoScored rating this season is 6.97. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth The experienced defender has started every league game this season and has completed the full 90 minutes on all but one of those occasions. His WhoScored rating this season is 6.77. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales