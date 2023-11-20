What Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like when everyone is available.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injury setbacks - but what could the squad look like when everyone is fit?

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

That is despite several long-term injuries, with some players stepping up their recoveries after months on the sidelines.

Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like when everyone is available:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started every Championship fixture since Sunderland were promoted back to the second tier last year.

RB: Trai Hume After establishing himself as Sunderland's first-choice right-back last season, Hume has started every league game for the Black Cats this term.

CB: Luke O'Nien O'Nien had played every minute of every league game for Sunderland this season before serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham for picking up five yellow cards. The 28-year-old has captained the side this season with Corry Evans still out injured.