Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team to play Millwall - with Leeds loanee to make debut: Photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at The Den?
The Black Cats will be without top scorer Ross Stewart for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, while captain Corry Evans has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.
Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard are doubts for the Millwall match with less serious injuries, while Luke O’Nien is suspended.
New signing Joe Gelhardt is expected to make his debut after joining the club on loan from Leeds United last week.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Millwall this weekend: