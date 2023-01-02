The January transfer window is almost upon us and Sunderland have the first real opportunity to strengthen their squad under Tony Mowbray.

After arriving to the club late in August, Mowbray now has a full transfer window to shape his squad. The Black Cats have been linked with signing a host of players when the transfer window opens on January 1, but just who could make the move to the Stadium of Light next month?

The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult market for clubs to operate in, although there are bargains to be found if a club has their scouting system just right.

But who could Sunderland look to sign when the transfer window opens and how could Mowbray’s starting XI look once the window has concluded?

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s starting XI could look following the January transfer window - according to FIFA 23.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson As in real life, Patterson remained as Sunderland's No.1 with Alex Bass as deputy.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch Sunderland appeared to play predominantly with a back four and opted for Gooch on the right of defence.

3. CB: Dan Ballard Ballard would undoubtedly have racked up more appearances this season, had it not been for terrible luck with injuries. Once back fit, the former Arsenal man may become one of Mowbray's regular starters - much like in FIFA 23.

4. CB: Danny Batth Alongside Ballard in defence is the experience of Batth.