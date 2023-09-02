News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray's new-look Sunderland starting XI and squad after deadline day transfer signings - photo gallery

The summer transfer window is finally over after a busy deadline day on Wearside.
By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 07:54 BST

There were no less than four new arrivals at the Academy of Light on Friday evening with some high-profile exits too after Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Lynden Goocg and Elliot Embleton (loan) all departed the club.

With all the summer incomings and outgoings in mind, we take a look at just one of the ways Tony Mowbray could line up when every player – including new signings – is fit and available to play and take a look at Sunderland’s squad in general.

Take a look at Mowbray's new-look Sunderland starting XI and squad after a crazy deadline day of transfer signings and exits:

The goalkeeper hasn't missed a Sunderland league game for quite some time now.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper hasn't missed a Sunderland league game for quite some time now. Photo: Clive Mason

French defender Timothee Pembele has signed for Sunderland on a five-year deal.

2. RB: Timothee Pembele

French defender Timothee Pembele has signed for Sunderland on a five-year deal. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray

4. CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray Photo: Andrew Redington

