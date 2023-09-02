There were no less than four new arrivals at the Academy of Light on Friday evening with some high-profile exits too after Ross Stewart , Danny Batth, Lynden Goocg and Elliot Embleton (loan) all departed the club.

With all the summer incomings and outgoings in mind, we take a look at just one of the ways Tony Mowbray could line up when every player – including new signings – is fit and available to play and take a look at Sunderland’s squad in general.