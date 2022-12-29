Dajaku's game time on Wearside this season has been limited and competition for places is rising significantly now that both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have made successful returns from injury.

The winger was left out of the matchday squad as Sunderland beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 win on Boxing Day, lifting them to within striking distance of the top six.

However, he will travel with the squad to the North West as the Black Cats prepare to face Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in quick succession.

Mowbray has hinted that Dajaku will likely return to the squad at some stage, and says he has been impressed with his attitude in training.

He has urged him to be ready to take an opportunity if it comes along.

"I like Leon, he works really hard," Mowbray said.

"It's a difficult scenario for me in terms of where I fit him into the structure [of the team].

Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku

"If you're playing with Clarke and Roberts, Simms down the middle - where do you fit him in? I think he could play anywhere across the frontline, he needs an opportunity and there hasn't been one. I suppose.. in the days without Stewart and Simms I played more tens and eights rather than going with Leon [most of the time] who is more of a nine or wide striker, whose strength is his running power and getting in behind, he's got a rocket of a right foot when he gets the ball onto it.

"We decided to go with more technical players to be able to link the play with midfield really - he's probably been unfortunate. "Regarding his future, every player knows my door is always open if they're disappointed, whether it be Leon or anyone else. He will be disappointed that he wasn't in the 18 the other day but there's every chance he will be back in there. I do try and rotate, I try to integrate everyone and keep them invested in the team.

"I try to keep them invested, to work hard and do the extra work, so that they are ready for an opportunity. If you get on the pitch you need to be ready, you can't say, 'well I haven't played for while'. Leon falls into that category, I like him because of his work ethic and hopefully when the chance comes he bangs one in the back of the net and this is a very different conversation.

"Hopefully he can get some opportunities over the next few days."