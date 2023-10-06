Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray has been impressed with Adil Aouchiche's Sunderland performances but has warned the attacking midfielder that he will have to be patient as he works towards a regular role in the starting XI.

Aouchiche has now made five appearances since making the deadline-day switch from FC Lorient, and his technical ability has been obvious in each one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray believes the Frenchman has shown he has a big part to play but has stressed that he is striving for consistency in selection and believes that the current performance level of his side warrants continuity.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Alex Pritchard ruled out due to a minor calf strain, it looks highly likely that Mowbray will name an unchanged side for Middlesbrough's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

"Every good team has got competition all over the pitch," Mowbray said.

"It's a difficult job to coach them because you can only pick 11 and they all want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good thing for me is that they have all shown that they have the qualities required when they have been put on the pitch - Abdoullah Ba in recent weeks, Adil has shown real high quality in terms of possession of the football and desire to win it back when needed.

"It looks to me like the recruitment has been really solid and it gives us a chance. He wants to play, but his personality is not to come banging on my door and getting upset. I've told him that he has come in, and at the moment the team is functioning and winning.

"He's had cameos, really, of 15 minutes here and 20 minutes there but done very well in those, doesn't look out of place, doesn't weaken the team when he comes on - if anything, he we have looked threatening and he assisted a goal at QPR for Ba.

"He has to be patient, unfortunately," Mowbray added.

"Everyone will have their favourites, everyone will be saying 'why isn't Mowbray playing him, why isn't he doing that, what's he doing?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see them every day in training, I see the ones we should keep going with and give them the opportunity to see if we can be a successful team. I don't think the really successful teams rotate three in and three out every week.

"The best teams have consistency of performance.

"The test for us will come in the back line, whether Jenson Seelt or Nectar Triantis are ready when either Luke O'Nien or Dan Ballard get injured.

"Are they ready? We're trying hard to work them every day on the training pitch and giving them enough exposure in the U21s because they have to be ready - it's unlikely that those two [O'Nien and Ballard] will play 46 games this season."

Mowbray's options across the squad are expected to expand significantly after the international break, with a number of players likely to return to full training after the Middlesbrough game.