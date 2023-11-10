Tony Mowbray's lovely message for Sunderland defender after 'amazing' moment

Niall Huggins has earned his first senior international call up as a result of his Sunderland form

Tony Mowbray says Niall Huggins' first call-up to the Wales senior squad is an 'amazing' moment for the youngster.

Huggins endured two injury-hit campaigns after making the switch from Leeds United to Sunderland in the summer of 2021, despite making a hugely positive impression in his first appearances for the club.

The full back finally began to get regular training time towards the end of last season and with a full pre-season campaign under his belt, he has been able to hold down a regular place in the starting XI this campaign.

The 22-year-old has made thirteen appearances already this season, and scored his first senior goal in the 2-0 over Watford in October. While there may be some concern over the defender's potential additional workload as a result of the call up, Mowbray says it is worthy recognition for the versatile full back.

"No, I don't think so [not conflicted about him going away with Wales rather than having a break]," Mowbray said.

"I think it's great for him. I shook his hand on Thursday when I came in, it's amazing for him. He had a really, really, tough time - not just the injuries but the psychological kickback of those injuries has been really tough for a young guy to constantly break down.

"Now, to be robust and strong, and to be able to play left or play right and not bat an eyelid and to run with the ball and score and amazing goal recently, it's just great for him. He's going to play for his country and I would never deny a player that, it's one of the biggest accolades you can ever have.

"I still talk about my England B caps - if I'd have played in the World Cup in 1990, you'd have never heard the last of it! I'd be in here every day telling you about it. It's fantastic for Niall and we're all delighted him.

"We just hope and pray he can stay fit and keep enjoying his football as much as he is doing at the moment."