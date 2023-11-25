Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland endured a frustrating afternoon on their Championship return at Plymouth Argyle, falling to a 2-0 defeat despite creating a host of good chances.

Morgan Whittaker's stunning long-range strike opened the scoring for the hosts, who doubled their advantage before the interval through Finn Azaz.

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

MISSED CHANCES COST SUNDERLAND DEARLY

You would have got long odds on Sunderland going into the interval 2-0 down after an opening ten minutes or so in which they looked by far the more confident and composed of the two teams. Both teams were pressing aggressively and so chances for both were inevitable, but it was the hosts who were making the more errors in possession.

Inside the first ten, Sunderland had two big chances. Both were laid on a plate for Nazariy Rusyn by Patrick Roberts, the first a lovely pass inside that left the striker free in the box. His first touch just allowed the defender to recover, eventually making a strong block from the effort. The second was the better of the chances, an excellent, inswinging delivery first time from the winger. Rusyn had to hit the target, but could only head wide.

Even as the hosts began to grow into it more, it was Mowbray's side having the better shots on goal as Cooper made a decent stop to deny O'Nien. On the road, though, you have to make your dominance count. Nial Huggins defended brilliantly throughout the first half against the dangerous Morgan Whittaker, but the one time he was able to cut inside he drove an outstanding long-range effort beyond the reach of Patterson.

It was a brilliant strike, as good as you will see all season.

WHITTAKER'S STRIKE TURNS THE TIDE

Plymouth were visibly buoyed by the goal, probably the better and more dangerous side between that opener and the half-time interval. Luke Cundle headed just wide from a corner during a spell of sustained pressure for the visitors, and their second five minutes before the break was too easy from a Sunderland perspective. The hosts were able to play through the lines and find Azaz in space, who was able to chop inside past O'Nien and curl an effort into the far corner.

They now looked a dangerous side but even then, Sunderland had their moments. Roberts should have done better when Clarke found him with a low ball across the box, but the connection was poor and the save for Cooper in the end an easy one. Clarke then again beat his marker and cut one back from the byline, and this time Jobe struck the foot of the post with his effort. The stats at half time told the story. Sunderland had enjoyed twice as many as shots as the hosts, but both of their efforts on target had found the net.

The Black Cats had not played particularly badly but they had made a couple of mistakes and most importantly, they had badly lacked a clinical edge.

NEW HALF, SAME PROBLEMS

Mowbray made a ruthless double substitution at the interval, replacing Pierre Ekwah and Nazariy Rusyn with Adil Aouchiche and Eliezer Mayenda. It had the desired effect in that Sunderland came racing out the traps, dominating the first fifteen minutes of the half and carving out chances. Yet again, though, those chances passed them by. A header from a corner hit the post, with Aouchiche turning the rebound into the side netting with the goal gaping. The attacking midfielder, who was causing Plymouth real problems, then sliced a volley inches wide of the far post.

Equally frustrating was the number of times Clarke beat his marker and cut low balls into dangerous areas, with no one there to convert.

CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS - BUT SUNDERLAND AGAIN MISS THE BEST OF THEM

Having acted quickly at the start of the second half, Mowbray turned to his bench again with an hour on the clock with three more changes and again Sunderland lifted their game and took control. Again, they spurned good chances. Clarke's cross was headed wide by Ba, before Mayenda's heavy touch prevented him from turning Aouchiche's through ball into the golden opportunity it should have been.

Clarke should have scored himself when he drove into the box, but his effort was saved by Cooper. It should be said that Plymouth missed some good chances of their own in this spell, Mumba driving wide from inside the box after breaking from a corner. The wing back then turned provider for Bundu, who fired over the bar from close range.

FRESH INJURY CONCERN

Sunderland have been handed a fresh injury concern after Mason Burstow was unable to take his place in the matchday squad. The problem is not thought to be a serious one and in all likelihood, the Chelsea loanee will be back in the squad before too long.

TALE OF THE GAME

It would be wrong to say that this was a game of one-way traffic, for Plymouth did create openings and could have easily killed the game off late on. Yet it was nothing short of remarkable that Sunderland walked off the pitch having not scored a goal. Not just because of the shooting opportunities that they spurned, but also the number of crosses they put into the six-yard box where no one was there to meet it. It's an issue much discussed this season but it remains the achilles heel of this side - they have scored freely at times but they are also not clinical enough.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins; Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil; Roberts, Jobe, Clarke; Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Hemir, Ba, Pritchard, Seelt, Triantis, Dack

Plymouth Argyle XI: Cooper; Pleguezuelo, Waine (Bundu, 72), Gibson; Mumba, Edwards, Houghton, Kesler-Hayden; Whittaker (Galloway, 88), Azaz (Butcher, 88) , Cundle (Randell, 72)

Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Warrington, Wright, Galloway

Bookings: Cundle, 26 O'Nien, 84 Kesler-Hayden, 84 Mumba, 90