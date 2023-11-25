Tony Mowbray's honest verdict on Bradley Dack's Sunderland progress and what's next

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray believes Bradley Dack is getting closer to his best but says the attacking midfielder fully understands how big a task he faces in trying to break into his starting XI.

Dack has made seven appearances for Sunderland since joining as a free agent in the summer window and scored his first goal in the 5-0 win over Southampton, but saw his progress subsequently slowed by a hamstring issue. Mowbray has previously said that he knew the 29-year-old was not going to be an option for every single game as he continues his long-term comeback from two ACL injuries.

The head coach has said that recruiting Dack was partly about his influence off the field, and the impact he could have on young players such as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg. Both offer significant competition for minutes in attacking midfield, with Adil Aouchiche and Alex Pritchard also strong options behind the striker for Mowbray.

Mowbray says he expects there to be more opportunities for Dack as Sunderland's schedule becomes more challenging over the festive period, and says the forward's quality and attitude will shine through in time.

"He's starting to get there, I think," Mowbray said.

"We've had lots of conversations about that, whether it's putting him on the pitch and trying to get him minutes. But the minutes he got in the last couple of first team games, there wasn't a big influence on the game. We've worked really hard in training with him, played the other day in a game out here [behind closed doors] against Blackpool. He's getting there.

"He understands it's hard work, there are no shortcuts. We're not a club who are waiting for him, really. He has to do it in training every day. He has an amazing attitude. I talk about good people, good human beings. He's an amazing guy who wants to help the young players, who works really hard in training. He's had some injuries, it's really tough for him.

"I can see the mental battles to keep driving, keep running, keep pushing.

"A scenario, you're playing a game, you're building up and you've had some touches, you get it round the box then some young player makes a stupid decision, gives it away and you have to run back 70 yards. You can see sometimes the experienced players shake their head, throw their arms in the air and walk back, and yet Dacky is giving everything he's got.

"He's engaged in it, he's trying to get up to the level he knows he has to get up to to get into this team.

"That's good for us that there's such competition," he added. There's been spells in his career where he'd walk into the team. At Blackburn, he was getting Man of the Match every single game. It was embarrassing at times. You used to get a watch when you got Man of the Match off a local jeweller and he must have had 100 of them.

"But my point being, his personality is he knows he has to work really hard to get into this team. He will become an option as the season deepens and he will impact the team and hopefully score some goals and win matches."