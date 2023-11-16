Tony Mowbray’s favourite Sunderland starting XI and bench based on Championship minutes played this season.

Sunderland are 16 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - but which players have played the most minutes for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

While some players have started every league game this season, others have missed parts of the campaign due to injuries and suspensions.

Here are the players who have played the most minutes for the Black Cats so far this term:

GK: Anthony Patterson - Championship minutes played: 1616 Patterson has started every Championship fixture since Sunderland were promoted back to the second tier last year.

RB: Trai Hume - Championship minutes played: 1571 After establishing himself as Sunderland's first-choice right-back last season, Hume has started every league game for the Black Cats this term.

CB: Luke O'Nien - Championship minutes played: 1513 O'Nien had played every minute of every league game for Sunderland this season before serving a one-match suspension against Birmingham for picking up five yellow cards.