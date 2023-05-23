Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray will be competing against his brother next season.

That's after Darren Mowbray was handed the role of head of recruitment at recently-relegated Premier League club Southampton.

The soon-to-be Championship outfit had interestingly been linked with a move for Tony Mowbray last week after it was rumoured Sunderland were considering appointing a new head coach.

However, with Tony Mowbray set to stay at Sunderland for the 2023-24 season, Southampton are reportedly set to appoint 37-year-old Swansea City coach Russell Martin.

Following their relegation, there have been several changes at Southampton with Andy Young - previously chief financial officer of City Football Group, owners of Manchester City - will join as an independent director.

Southampton owners Sport Republic have also announced a significant reshuffle at boardroom level. Chief executive officer Martin Semmens has left after rumours of a rift between Sport Republic and the director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

Jason Wilcox is also set to arrive from champions Manchester City as technical director as the club prepares for life in the Championship following a 10-season stint in the top-flight.