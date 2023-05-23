Tony Mowbray's brother lands key transfer role at Sunderland's Championship rivals
The latest Sunderland and Championship news from around the internet as clubs prepare for the transfer window.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray will be competing against his brother next season.
That's after Darren Mowbray was handed the role of head of recruitment at recently-relegated Premier League club Southampton.
The soon-to-be Championship outfit had interestingly been linked with a move for Tony Mowbray last week after it was rumoured Sunderland were considering appointing a new head coach.
However, with Tony Mowbray set to stay at Sunderland for the 2023-24 season, Southampton are reportedly set to appoint 37-year-old Swansea City coach Russell Martin.
Southampton are said to be negotiating compensation with Swansea City with the fee set to be somewhere under the £1million mark for Martin, who guided the Welsh club to 15th and 10th-placed finishes on a limited budget during his two seasons at the Liberty Stadium.
Following their relegation, there have been several changes at Southampton with Andy Young - previously chief financial officer of City Football Group, owners of Manchester City - will join as an independent director.
Southampton owners Sport Republic have also announced a significant reshuffle at boardroom level. Chief executive officer Martin Semmens has left after rumours of a rift between Sport Republic and the director of football Rasmus Ankersen.
Jason Wilcox is also set to arrive from champions Manchester City as technical director as the club prepares for life in the Championship following a 10-season stint in the top-flight.
And the Saints have also announced that Darren Mowbray will head up their recruitment with the Mowbray brothers' respective clubs now in direct competition with each other.