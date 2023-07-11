News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray's 32-man Sunderland squad for USA pre-season friendlies predicted - including new faces: photo gallery

Sunderland are set to travel to America during their pre-season preparations for 2023-24 – but who will Tony Mowbray be taking on the trip?
By James Copley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

The Black Cats won 4-3 at Mariners Park against South Shields during their first pre-season friendly then winning 3-2 later in the day against Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Sunderland now face a trip to the USA where they will face San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina before returning to England to play Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light and Hartlepool United at The Vic.

Here, though, we take a look at how Mowbray’s travelling party to America could look (note that some injured players could stay behind to recover but we don’t know for sure yet):

Anthony Patterson played every league game for Sunderland last season and looks set to continue as the club's number one stopper.

1. Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson played every league game for Sunderland last season and looks set to continue as the club's number one stopper. Photo: George Wood

After arriving from Portsmouth last summer, Alex Bass has played second fiddle to Anthony Patterson.

2. Alex Bass

After arriving from Portsmouth last summer, Alex Bass has played second fiddle to Anthony Patterson. Photo: FRANK REID

The Academy of Light prospect has been promoted to the senior set-up following the release of Jacob Carney.

3. Adam Richardson

The Academy of Light prospect has been promoted to the senior set-up following the release of Jacob Carney. Photo: FRANK REID

Niall Huggins played well in midfield during Sunderland's pre-season game against Gateshead

4. Bcfc Safc Huggins 1.jpg

Niall Huggins played well in midfield during Sunderland's pre-season game against Gateshead Photo: FRANK REID

