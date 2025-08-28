Tony Mowbray reveals his big Sunderland fear and gives honest verdict on Dan Neil losing the captaincy

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has opened up on his one “big worry” for the Black Cats’ Premier League season and revealed how Dan Neil may be feeling after losing the captaincy to Granit Xhaka.

Speaking exclusively on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast with Sam Allardyce, Mowbray explained that his main concern lies in whether Sunderland can maintain the togetherness that was key to their success during his tenure.

“My only fear for Sunderland, and I think they’re going to do okay, but when I was there, the strength of that football team was a core group who actually loved each other, and drove each other on,” Mowbray told Allardyce on the podcast.

“Luke O’Nien came from Wycombe Wanderers for buttons, and he was always bang on it every single day, and made everybody do the same. Everybody did their extras, nobody was cutting any corners, the group was so tight and they self-drove each other, so my job was pretty easy, really.

“My fear for them is that they lose that, because O’Nien isn’t playing, Dan Neil’s not playing, Patrick Roberts isn’t playing, Jack Clarke got sold. It’s more the core of that group and the strength that it brought to get them to where they’ve got. But of course, you’ve got to spend in the Premier League now, that group probably wouldn’t have survived. They might have made a good fist of it, but you need the quality which hopefully they’ve added.”

Mowbray also discussed Dan Neil’s situation after losing the captain’s armband to Granit Xhaka, admitting it will have been difficult for the Sunderland-born midfielder to take. He said: “Dan Neil is a lovely lad. He’s steady, he’s a footballer who I wanted to be more positive. I pushed him to play the ball forward and try to make an impact rather than just playing it safe,” he said.

“He’s a Sunderland lad, and all of his life he wanted to play for Sunderland, and he was captain, so I think it’s a big blow for him personally to lose the captaincy. But his first thought will be for the club, and to try and stay in the league, and Granit Xhaka is an amazing footballer, and was amazing at Arsenal.”

Fellow guest and former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce also praised Xhaka, describing him as the club’s standout summer signing. “He’s a good signing for Sunderland because of his experience, I think. If he’s as good a captain as he can play, and he can play to the level he played for Arsenal, he’s going to bring a lot to the team,” Allardyce said.

Mowbray also had strong words for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim over his use of Amad Diallo, who starred under him during his Sunderland loan spell. “Why is he trying to force Amad Diallo as a right-wing back?” Mowbray said. “Amad is a brilliant footballer, by the way, he is Man United class. He is a genius, the ball is stuck to his left foot. He is a brilliant footballer and a brilliant human being, and he’s playing him at right-wing back just to fit his system.”

