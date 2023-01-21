Simms was surprisingly recalled by Frank Lampard on the eve of the January transfer window, leaving Ross Stewart as the only natural centre forward on Wearside.

The 22-year-old has had limited involvement since, but having appeared for Lampard's side he now cannot represent any other club this season.

Sunderland would of course welcome Simms back given his promising goalscoring record and given that he would quickly settle back into the group, while Everton are themselves still actively trying to strengthen their forward line.

Former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is one target said to be in advanced discussions.

As such there is a clear possibility of Simms returning, but Mowbray has said that the Black Cats are in the meantime pressing on with their other striking targets.

And the Sunderland head coach made clear that if there is a breakthrough in any of those other negotiations, the club will press ahead.

"We can't wait hoping that on the last day they allow him to come back - we have to try and do our business now," he said.

"That's the way it has to be, you have more than one option.

"If you've only got one option in any scenario, they can just keep driving up the price because he's the one you want and all of a sudden the numbers become uncomfortable.

"We have to push on, we can't wait for Ellis. If we sign some players and we don't need another centre-forward, Ellis won't be coming back. We have to look after Sunderland and we have to get another option or two.

"If the phone rings this afternoon and it's Everton saying he can come back, we then have to decide if we want to stop our other negotiations and bring him back, or [sign] Ellis and another one of the two or three we're trying to do.

"If those other options fall in before we hear about Ellis, then there's every chance we're not going to pay x for Ellis to come and sit on our bench. That's football, we have to do what is right by us and see what falls in place.

"As far as I know Everton might be trying to sign strikers and if they manage to do that, it may well [happen]. But if we sign two strikers before then, there's every chance he won't be coming back."

Speaking about Everton's transfer plans on Thursday, Frank Lampard said: "We want to make the squad stronger, everyone is working.

"We know we need more competition, more clinical nature at the top of the pitch, it's a reality we have to understand. It's not an easy window and people are working towards it."

