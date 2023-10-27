Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray has strongly hinted that he is unlikely to push any of Sunderland's young strikers into the starting XI, insisting that they need more to time to adjust to their new environment.

The Black Cats have generally been impressive in front of goal this season but none of their strikers are yet to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliezer Mayenda could make his debut against Norwich City this weekend after recovering from a hamstring problem, but he does yet have the match fitness to start.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Burstow has generally been Mowbray's preferred option so far this season, because of his greater experience of senior English football and also his out-of-possession work.

The Black Cats boss insists that neither Luis Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn are ready yet to start games, meaning that either Burstow will retain his place or, as he did at Stoke City - Mowbray will choose to operate with a false nine.

Asked about playing those summer striker signings in his pre-match press conference ahead of Norwich City's visit, Mowbray said: "Are they ready? They're young, we're driving them in training, are they taking the back off the net in the goal every day in training? If they were, I'd be putting them in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've come from different countries are finding it difficult to acclimatise and adjust to the intensity of what we do. If they were breaking the net every day, they'd be in the team. They're young boys who are learning their trade. Nazariy Rusyn is a little bit older but he's come from Ukraine and he's struggling with the language a bit, and we're just trying to integrate him to what we do.

"If I thought they were ready to come into the team and do the job [now] and score those goals, they would be in the team."

Mayenda's potential inclusion likely to be the only change to the matchday squad on Saturday. While neither Bradley Dack or Adil Aouchiche have sustained serious injuries, they will not be able to return until the trip to Swansea City next weekend.