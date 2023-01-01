Rigg was a star player in the U15 side that won the Premier League Floodlit Cup last season, and has been a regular in the U23 setup this season after recently recovering from an injury. Rigg travelled with Sunderland’s first-team for the first time against Birmingham City back in November,

The 15-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, but Sunderland remain hopeful that he has a big part to play in the future with reports stating he will be in Tony Mowbray’s squad for the game against Blackpool on New Year’s Day alongside fellow youngster Watson.

Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope stated on Saturday evening: “I’m hearing Chris Rigg (15) & Tom Watson (16) are in Sunderland’s squad for tomorrow’s game at Blackpool. Both are England youth internationals & highly sought after. Newcastle very keen on Rigg.”