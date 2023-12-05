The now ex-Sunderland boss reflected on Jack Clarke's form after the winger scored his tenth goal of the Championship season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray - who was last night sacked as Sunderland boss - says the club must be prepared to field significant offers for Jack Clarke in the next two transfer windows, but has warned any Premier League suitors that it will take a huge sum to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

Clarke netted his tenth goal of the campaign to rescue a point for Sunderland at The Den on Saturday and though five of those have come from the penalty spot, four of those penalties he has won himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's what we see every game," Mowbray said after the Millwall game, before his exit from Wearside was announced.

"He's got ten goals this season now - he has grown so much. He was obviously a £10 million once upon a time when he went from Leeds to Spurs but I think he lost a bit of confidence, had a few loans that didn't go particularly well.

"I'd never take any credit for what Jack is doing, other than to love him, tell him how great he is and to make sure the ball gets to him. I want to let our flair players damage the opposition and I think he enjoys that. He can go inside, outside... he's full of confidence and belief. To have a wide player scoring that many goals is massive for us, I know a handful of them are penalties but to be fair, he's winning most of those himself.

"He's amazing and I do think the club need to be ready, people will be looking at Jack Clarke whether it be in this window coming up or the summer, because now that he's confident and bright you can see what a phenomenal talent he is. You see now why he got that move because of his attributes, how close he can keep the ball to that right foot and then go either way, feint to shoot and then play that little pass. He's an amazing footballer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray was asked if he felt Clarke was worth more now than we he left Leeds United for Spurs.

"I'll let you decide that, but I think so," he said.

"I know for a fact that the club wouldn't even consider... probably double that in the modern market. His first thought is to attack, he goes right at you and forces you to put a foot in, he either skips right past you or you try and jockey him, but then you're pushed back in your own box. He's very talented and I'm very glad he's our player.

"I think he knows he has to be playing, and I think he likes it here. it's a huge jump to the Premier League, though of course you've seen players like Bowen and Benrahma do it. I can't tell you what Jack is thinking, other than that he enjoys playing in this team and playing with his mates - he's amazing mates with Roberts, Pritchard, Dack... and they're a great, fun bunch of footballers to have on the training pitch.