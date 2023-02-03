"Well, it's either you or him up front," was the reply.

Sunderland are, in Tony Mowbray's own words, one injury away from disaster again. Gelhardt is the club's only striker for the rest of the season, after bids to recruit an additional striker on deadline day fell short.

Mowbray backed the club's stance in unequivocal terms in his pre-match press conference, disappointed with the outcome but clear that he didn't want to add a player to his group for the sake of it.

Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt

The situation is far from ideal and Mowbray himself knows there is every chance it will cost Sunderland between now and the end of the season.

There was some optimism from the head coach, though, and it went beyond just putting on a brave face.

For one, the arrival of Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United was one he had coveted highly and secondly, he feels Amad's form gives his forward line a depth and resilience it lacked when he was previously left without a natural number nine.

"We talk a lot about having the right characters and Joe is just a normal, honest lad who wants to play football," Mowbray said.

"I just think it's really exciting, he just wants to get his boots on and whack the ball in the net.

"When I discussed the move with him he knew we had Ross Stewart. I said to him that if his talent is what I believe it is, I'll find a way. I'll play two up front, you just behind... I think for Joffy he'll know have that feeling that he's going to play, that we need him to score goals. We're excited to see him fit in with Amad, Patrick and Jack and watch that grow.

"It feels like a negative that we're going into this part of the season with just one out-and-out striker but if that striker knows they're the man and takes on that burden, the clear picture in my mind is him being a huge success, scoring goals, growing and developing. Then we all go and enjoy the second half of the season.

"Of course, we know that one injury can be a disaster for us and we've been through that already this season. We didn't fall off a cliff, we scored some goals and won some games.

"And at that point, Amad hadn't really become established in our team. He can play high up the pitch if we need, he can play anywhere to be honest.

"So I'm not sitting here thinking we're really short, I'm watching Isaac [Lihadji] in training and he's going to excite the fans, he's so fast from a standing start and just goes past people.

"Having been in football so long, I feel the future looks really bright for this football club as long as we keep these young players happy and believing in themselves, because they have wonderful attributes.

"Hopefully with Joe Gelhardt staying fit and positive and scoring goals, it will be a really exciting period."