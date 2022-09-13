Reading currently sit third in the Championship despite being widely-tipped to be fighting against relegation this season.

Mowbray believes that low expectation may have 'galvanised' Ince's group, who have produced some impressive results despite often having only a small amount of possession.

The Sunderland head coach also knows just how dangerous star striker Lucas Joao will be.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"They've done exceptionally well, I don't think they anyone thought they'd be where they are because of the players they lost over the summer," Mowbray said.

"John Swift, who I think is one of the best players in the Championship.

"Lucas Joao is a very important player for, he's a very talented individual who was at Blackburn Rovers when I first went there. He missed a lot of last season but is now back fit and scoring goals. Paul Ince has done an extremely job and galvanised them.

"They've found a way of getting results against good teams."

Without talismanic striker Ross Stewart Mowbray is eager to ensure players from all over the pitch are willing to get into goalscoring positions.

"Against a team like Reading, we might have a game where away from the home in the Championship we've dominated the ball, had 60%,70% possession," he said.

We have to put the ball in the net and that's what we've been working on. You don't get any points for number of passes, if they've got six or seven behind the ball, if we're passing it about but never actually having a shot at goal.

"My biggest fear would be talking after about a good performance, dominating the ball but not getting the result."

Mowbray remains confident that will not have to turn to the free agent market for goals in Stewart's absence.

He said: "Are we in a situation where we need to? If we can't score a goal in the next three or four games, then you have to address something. You have to put the ball in the back of the net.