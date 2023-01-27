The Black Cats have beaten several Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough, to add valuable cover and competition for Ross Stewart up front.

Gelhardt was convinced to make the switch after talks with Tony Mowbray this week and the deal moved forward quickly on Thursday when the two clubs agreed the financial parameters of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old trained with his new team-mates at the Academy of Light this morning but won’t be involved at Fulham tomorrow, likely instead to make his debut against Millwall next weekend. Gelhardt is cup-tied having featured for Leeds United in the Fourth Round against Cardiff City.

Joe Gelhardt has signed for Sunderland on loan

Head coach Tony Mowbray said it was a ‘really exciting signing’ for the club.

“It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him,” he said.

"He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent. I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development.”

The deal is a loan without an option or obligation to buy, as Leeds still feel he has a big future at Elland Road.

A statement on the Leeds United website reads: “With the form of Rodrigo, the return to fitness of Patrick Bamford and the arrival of Georginio Rutter, Gelhardt has now been allowed to make a temporary switch in order to gain regular first team football, but very much remains part of the club’s long-term plans.

“He will now be looking to help Sunderland earn a top six spot in the Championship come the end of the season and we would like to wish Joffy the best of luck during his stay at the Stadium of Light.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad