Ekwah arrived from West Ham United in January having never made an appearance in senior professional football. Mowbray has introduced him gradually to the side and he was arguably the player of the match as the Black Cats secured a 3-0 win over Preston North End.

The Sunderland head coach had previously stressed the importance of Ekwah developing his off-the-ball game so that he could thrive in the Championship, and is now encouraged by the progress the 21-year-old is making.

“That part of his game is really coming along, and I keep telling him that if he can develop that physical aspect of his game then what a footballer we’ve got because he can do amazing things with his feet," Mowbray saud.

Sunderland midfield Pierre Ekwah

"He’s so clever with his feet, you can see how fast his feet are, and he can see pictures. He’s a good footballer, so if he can just add the off-the-ball stuff then he’ll be even better. He’s doing exceptionally well.

"He’s a young boy who had never played a professional game before coming to Sunderland. He’d had a lot of U23 football, but you can see the talent and the physicality that he's got. I’m not sure he’s brilliant in the air at the moment, but at least he’s six foot one so he can help us in that aspect of the game as well."

