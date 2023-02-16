Tony Mowbray press conference RECAP: Sunderland coach talks Bristol City and injuries with Niall Huggins update
Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday with Tony Mowbray due to answer questions today ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 3-0 win at QPR. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.
Sunderland came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute. The visitors then secured the points eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.
Clarke added a third in stoppage time following Dan Neil’s cutback to leave Sunderland fifth and in the play-off spots in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s game against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City at the Stadium of Light.
Here, we’ll bring you everything Tony Mowbray has to say in his pre-match press conference at 12:30pm today:
Tony Mowbray’s pre-Bristol City presser LIVE: Head coach to discuss team selection, QPR win and Saturday’s game
Key Events
- Sunderland play Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship
- The Wearsiders are fifth and in the play-off spots in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s game
- That’s after Tony Mowbray’s side won 3-0 away to QPR at Loftus Road last Tuesday
It is down to us to find the answers to win at home against a team who will make it difficult but we are confident. If we have to grind it out then we will.
We have been to London three times. When you’re on the bus for six hours or the train for three hours it does take its toll. It hasn’t been easy but we have done it and come away with okay results. We have compounded that with positive results at home. Teams are wanting to make life difficult for us at the Stadium of Light. Bristol City bring some speed and directness.
We tried to exploit a specific weakness. It was different to how we usually play. We moved people around. Our best spells came when Amad and Neil came back on the pitch as we created more chances. We had players who could hurt them on transition. It is good to be able to bring players off the bench to win the game. To go to London and come back with three points is good.
Footballers perform better when they have a goal to shoot for to give them something to work towards. The players on the pitch do their job or they don’t do their job. Injuries are part and parcel of football but we have youngsters who can come in which is great for them.
At this moment it does get mentioned. Let’s keep getting points, pushing on and enjoying it. They do know that every game is different for us. Hopefully, we have a really good game against Bristol City, It is a dangerous game and one we have to be mindful of.
I saw him today he had a nice new haircut. He will be ready when he is ready. He is still on a massage bed on a treatment room. Another couple of weeks.
There will be changed but there won’t be wholesale changes. There are a few knocks and a few who don’t feel they should train because they are tight. I will assess who feels they can change. I need to get the balance right. We have to get the formation and selection right to keep the levels as high as possible.
Huggins is back on the grass but some have amber lights flashing against their names and we have to be careful.
Bristol haven’t lost in their last nine. We have to get focused in our mind. They’re a confident team. They have had seven in their last ten at home. This is a test for us. Let’s see if we can come through it.
We have a home game at the wekeend and two away games. We have to focus. I have to have half an eye on selection. We are ina cycle of midweek games