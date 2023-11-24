Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray says that Aji Alese is 'not too far away' from making his long-awaited Sunderland comeback.

Alese has not featured since suffering a recurrence of a serious thigh injury when returning from a lengthy absence in the play-off semi final against Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the versatile defender is not in contention for a busy week of three Championship fixtures, Mowbray is hoping that his return to full training is now only a week or so away.

The return of the defender will offer welcome depth at both centre half and left back, with Dennis Cirkin facing another lay-of with a hamstring strain.

Mowbray also hopes that Timothée Pembélé will be making his return to full training in a couple of weeks, potentially clearing the way for him to make his Sunderland debut at some stage over the festive period.

"With Aji, we've put him with the U21s for a week or so, just so that he can build up in terms of the intensity," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been out for a long time so we have to be careful putting him back into first-time training. He'll train with the U21s for a little while so he can work his way in and build himself up.

"Then in a week or so when he feels really confident and comfortable, he'll come back and train with us. So he's not too far away.

"Pembélé was out on the grass today, doing just some work with the physio. Sidefoot volleys, running round the cones, those kinds of things. Again, that's telling me that he's not too far away."

Mowbray also expects to have Chris Rigg back in contention at some stage over the next week after England were knocked out of the U17 World Cup by Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg will not be back in time for the trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday but could be in the squad when Huddersfield Town travel to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

"I'm not too sure when he'll be back exactly, he obviously won't be coming with us this weekend," Mowbray said.

"When he gets back, he'll be back involved with us training hopefully at the start of next week. We'll of course see how he is and how he feels, how much the travelling and the games have taken out of him.

"He'll be back involved with us when he's ready, he deserves it. I've said it a lot, we have a lot of talented young players come train with us but he's just a little bit special. I put that down not just to his talent but his amazing attitude, which sets him aside a bit. He's got no fear not just of training with the first team but competing and engaging. His place in the squad is warranted, I'm delighted he's had that experience of going away to a World Cup and we'll integrate him back in as quickly as we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad