Tony Mowbray outlines Manchester United loan hope after Amad's Sunderland success

Tony Mowbray hopes that Amad's hugely successful loan spell at Sunderland can help build a close relationship with Manchester United.

Amad bounced back from a disappointing loan at Rangers last season to produce a stellar campaign on Wearside, ending the campaign as the club's top scorer with 14 efforts across 42 games in all competitions.

The forward is now set to be rewarded with a chance to impress on Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA, where he will have the opportunity to try and play his way into the first-team picture.

Mowbray is hopeful that the ties built between the two clubs this season will endure, and possibly even lead to more of Manchester United's top young talents heading to the Stadium of Light in the future.

The head coach spoke to Manchester United's official website in the latter stages of the season and outlined his hopes for the future.

"I hope we can keep a close relationship with United, if they need to loan young players out," he said.

"It’s amazing really, I’ve been in management a long time, like you’ve said, and even the likes of Joe Rothwell, who I had at Blackburn, came through the United ranks [Joe is now with Bournemouth in the Premier League].

"Whether they never made it to the first-team level, they all were bedded through and came through that system really.

"I think the game is littered with Manchester United players who came through their system, through their Academy system, and generally what you know is you get grounded, talented footballers who know what to do with the football. They know how to deal with the ball.

"When I’m looking for players, I always look to see what their background is, where they were brought up and the core values of what their football brain is about. You never really fall short with Manchester United players, whether they made it at first-team level or not as, generally, they’ve all been brought up properly.”

