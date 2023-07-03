Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Sunderland will look to sign another striker before the end of the transfer window.

A lack of depth up front twice impacted the Black Cats for a significant spell last season, as a result of both injuries and frustration in the transfer market across both windows.

Sunderland have made a strong start to their summer recruitment, with former Benfica youngster Hemir one of four early additions.

Hemir opted not to sign a new deal at Benfica and has instead moved to Wearside, with the two clubs agreeing a seven-figure deal.

That gives Mowbray a welcome new option up front, the first permanent addition the club have made up front since Ross Stewart.

But with Hemir adapting to a new environment and Stewart unlikely to be fully fit for the start of the new campaign (not to mention that his long-term future at the club remains relatively uncertain), Mowbray and the club know more is needed to ensure there is no repeat of last season's issues.

"I’m hoping there’s still a few more new faces to come into the building,” he said.

"We could probably do with some help up the top end of the pitch. If you think that Ross isn’t quite ready yet, then we’ve only really got young Hemir Luis Semedo, but he is still a boy, and it’s a lot of burden for him to be the only senior striker that we’ve got.

“We could probably do with some help at the top end of the pitch over the next few weeks, and I’m sure we’re working very hard behind the scenes on that.”

Mowbray is enthused by the club's business so far this summer, and particularly that the four youngsters have a full pre-season to adapt and prepare for the Championship.

Hemir and Jobe Bellingham have begun pre-season training with their new team mates, while Jenson Seelt is on Wearside but recovering from a minor injury. Nectar Triantis has been given some additional time off alongside Trai Hume due to his international commitments in the early stages of the summer.

"I think it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get four new faces in just as we’re arriving back,” Mowbray told safc.com.

“It’s really good to have them with us through the pre-season to integrate into the team, rather than them being thrown into the group on the last day of the window and expected to be brilliant from day one.

“Sometimes, you have to get used to the lads you can connect with and get your home life sorted out. That’s why it’s good they come in early if they can to integrate into the group and integrate into the city and their surroundings as well.”

