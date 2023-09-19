Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nazariy Rusyn has still not been given clearance to make his Sunderland debut but Tony Mowbray remains relaxed about the situation, insisting that it is better for the Ukrainian to get extra time to adjust to his surroundings.

Rusyn made a deadline-day switch from FC Zorya Luhansk, but did not arrive on Wearside until later the next week after undergoing his medical checks in Paris.

The 24-year-old has been training with his new team-mates but is not yet eligible for selection. Sunderland had expected that to be resolved by now but do not believe there are any significant issues.

Mowbray says the forward will stay on Wearside and train rather than travelling to the North West with his new teammates, which he believes will be better for him when he is available to play down the line.

"We're surprised it's not through yet, we expected it to be here on Tuesday morning but there was no update when we came back in from training today," Mowbray said.

"It's a bit frustrating but it's not that big a deal, he knows he needs some training time really. He hadn't played a game for three or four weeks so he needs to get up to speed. So I don't really see it as a major issue either in his mind or ours.

"I asked him if he wanted to travel with us and see the game and be around it in the hotel etc, but his preference is to get another couple of days training in because he knows that when he can get on the pitch somewhere down the line, he needs to be fit.

"It's not too frustrating because he wouldn't be starting for us, he's only had a few training sessions and at this stage, he doesn't speak any of the language.

"At the moment we can see how fast and sharp he is, but he doesn't have that understanding of the tactics yet. So we're just integrating him in. So the visa isn't a major issue."