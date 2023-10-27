Tony Mowbray issues big Eliezer Mayenda update as Sunderland debut nears
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray issues an Eliezer Mayenda update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eliezer Mayenda could make his Sunderland debut on Saturday after Tony Mowbray hinted that he will name the striker on the bench.
Mayenda played his first minutes in a red-and-white shirt on Monday, playing the full game for Sunderland's U21s in a behind-closed-doors game against a Hibernian XI.
The striker picked up a hamstring injury in his first session since signign from Sochaux in the summer, but has now been back in full training
Mayenda is likely to get some more minutes when Sunderland take on Spurs U21s at Eppleton on Friday night, and coming through that outing unscathed could pave the way for the 18-year-old to play some part when Norwich City visit the Stadium of Light the following day.
"I think we'll probably put another striker on the bench, and see if it helps us," Mowbray said of Mayenda's progress.
"Ultimately, he is not ready [to start] because he hasn't really played football for ten weeks. He's played one 90 minutes at the start of the week, so he isn't going to be ready [to start] after ten weeks not doing what he'd normally be doing.
"Is it worth putting him on the bench, and maybe giving him a spell at the end of the game? Maybe, because it only takes a second to score a goal. So let's wait and see."
Speaking earlier his month, Mowbray said he was relishing the chance to select a player who he believes has the attributes to make a real impression in the Championship.
“Eliezer looks so exciting to me in training,” said the Sunderland head coach.
“I was just watching the last bit of a small-sided game in training with one of the coaches, and he is super powerful and dynamic.
“He’s got a rocket in his left foot, and I think he is going to catch a few people out when we put him on the pitch. I think the fans should be excited by how dynamic he is.
"We'll have to wait and see, and I shouldn't really be building him up when he hasn't had a chance to show it on the pitch yet, but I'm just telling you what I'm watching in training - strong, quick, powerful. Hopefully, he can do the damage when he's fit and available.”