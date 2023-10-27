Tony Mowbray issues big Eliezer Mayenda update as Sunderland debut nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eliezer Mayenda could make his Sunderland debut on Saturday after Tony Mowbray hinted that he will name the striker on the bench.

Mayenda played his first minutes in a red-and-white shirt on Monday, playing the full game for Sunderland's U21s in a behind-closed-doors game against a Hibernian XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker picked up a hamstring injury in his first session since signign from Sochaux in the summer, but has now been back in full training

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayenda is likely to get some more minutes when Sunderland take on Spurs U21s at Eppleton on Friday night, and coming through that outing unscathed could pave the way for the 18-year-old to play some part when Norwich City visit the Stadium of Light the following day.

"I think we'll probably put another striker on the bench, and see if it helps us," Mowbray said of Mayenda's progress.

"Ultimately, he is not ready [to start] because he hasn't really played football for ten weeks. He's played one 90 minutes at the start of the week, so he isn't going to be ready [to start] after ten weeks not doing what he'd normally be doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Is it worth putting him on the bench, and maybe giving him a spell at the end of the game? Maybe, because it only takes a second to score a goal. So let's wait and see."

Speaking earlier his month, Mowbray said he was relishing the chance to select a player who he believes has the attributes to make a real impression in the Championship.

“Eliezer looks so exciting to me in training,” said the Sunderland head coach.

“I was just watching the last bit of a small-sided game in training with one of the coaches, and he is super powerful and dynamic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a rocket in his left foot, and I think he is going to catch a few people out when we put him on the pitch. I think the fans should be excited by how dynamic he is.