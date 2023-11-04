Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray admitted that Sunderland's inexperience up front cost them as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Swansea City.

The Black Cats had a numerical advantage for over an hour of the game after Charlie Patino was shown two yellow cards for fouls on Pierre Ekwah. Though Sunderland dominated the game and hit the woodwork three times, they struggled to break down the hosts and create clear chances inside the box.

Mowbray admitted that his side had probably played their best football before Patino was dismissed, and was disappointed that they had not already played their way into the lead.

Nazariy Rusyn made his second start in South Wales and had a big chance early on, losing his footing and firing wide when played through on goal by Jobe.

Rusyn was replaced by Luis Hemir early in the second half but the former Benfica B youngster had little sight of goal during his cameo.

Sunderland were indebted to Anthony Patterson for saving Jamal Lowe's penalty just before half time, but that was one of the few occasions the hosts were able to get into the final third.

While the point keeps the Black Cats in touch with the play-off positions, Mowbray knew it could and probably should have been more.

"I think we were all frustrated," Mowbray said.

"I thought we were at our best for thirty minutes when it was 11-v-11. We should have been three-up, we had a one-on-one and Dan Neil had a big chance when the ball was cutback. It's really frustrating when you play against ten for so long but credit to them, they defended well.

"I'm not disappointed with the performance against ten, just that we didn't put the ball in the back of the net. The performance level was total domination in my opinion, but it doesn't matter if you don't score. I've said it before, I think we do have inexperienced strikers.

"We're not short on strikers but the goals are generally coming from elsewhere, from the wingers or the midfielders or even the defenders. We are struggling to get goals from the centre forwards and I put it down to inexperience in terms of finding space in the box. The best strikers find space, they know when to stand still, when to run to the near post and then back off and head it in, all that. We're trying to do that work but it was just a frustrating day for us.

"We've hit the woodwork, they've made some good blocks and their goalkeeper has made some good saves. We have to accept that we weren't good enough to score. I just think it's inexperience, we don't look like we know how to score in those central areas. We just have to keep working with these young players to make them better and that's what we'll do.

"They worked really hard and defended well so we have to credit to them, but I think we have a right to feel really disappointed that we didn't score."